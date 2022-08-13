NYC yellow taxi driver beaten to death in Queens

A yellow taxi driver died after a beatdown by passengers who tried to rob him in Queens, police and sources said.

The deadly assault took place around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Beach 54th Street and Avenue Boulevard, authorities said.

Cops responding to an assault in progress found the 52-year-old driver lying in the road with “trauma to the back of his head,” the NYPD said.

EMS transported the victim to St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD said a preliminary investigation revealed the 52-year-old was operating an NYC taxi minivan with multiple passengers. When he went to drop off the passengers, “they tried to rob him,” an NYPD spokesman said.

The victim chased after them, and was struck by multiple passengers, which caused him to fall and strike his head, the spokesman continued.

Police sources said the driver was beaten by three men and two women and the fatal assault was captured on video.

A group of three men and two women allegedly assaulted the 52-year-old taxi driver. Shutterstock

The NYPD did not immediately confirm the existence of the video. There were no arrests.

“The investigation is continuing,” the NYPD said.