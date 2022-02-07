NYC workers protest expected firings over vaccine mandate

Over 300 city workers and others marched across the Brooklyn Bridge Monday protesting the city’s announcement that municipal employees without a COVID-19 vaccination would be fired by week’s end.

Gathering in front of FDNY headquarters in Brooklyn, protesters chanted, “No medical tyranny, no vaccine mandates” and “My body, my choice. The vaccine you will not force,” before marching across the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall.

Firefighter Paul Schweit, 31, founder of Braves for Choice, an FDNY anti-mandate group, led the chants.

“We’re destroying the narrative that we’re anti-vaxxers, we’re destroying the narrative that we’re spreading misinformation, we are here for choice, that is it, the choice to choose the choice to work,” said Schweit, who says he is not anti-vaccine.

City employees who have not shown a vaccine card will be let go by Friday, a City Hall spokesperson told The Post. That’s expected to include the roughly 3,000 employees who have been without pay since failing to meet a November vaccination deadline, City Hall said, as well as some 1,000 city workers hired since the rule went into effect who have not shown proof of vaccination.

There are over 325,000 municipal employees in the city.

Marching with police escort across the Manhattan-bound side of the Brooklyn Bridge, the protesters carried a giant American flag. They stopped on the Manhattan side to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

“All it is about is unity,” Schweit said. “I think it’s very important to bring people together.”

“My family is hurting right now. I’m suffering paying bills. I don’t know if my health coverage will be cut off,” Kola Smith, 48, told The Post. “I don’t know what we’re gonna do.”

Smith, a city sanitation worker, said he’s been on unpaid leave since January, when his application for a religious exemption to the shot was denied.

“No one should be forced to be vaccinated for their livelihood, you should have a choice,” he said.

Orline Borno, 51, held a sign that read “Unvaccinated Lives Matter.”

A teacher with the Department of Education for 26 years, Borno said she’d been on unpaid leave since being denied a religious exemption in October.

“It is insulting, there was no due process, there was no choice, it was being forced,” she said.

According to CDC data, fully vaccinated people are 14 times less likely to die from a COVID-19 infection than the unvaccinated.

The United Federation of Teachers pushed back on the expected terminations Monday, saying the city was jumping the gun.

“While the DoE appears to believe that such people can be summarily terminated, the UFT believes that these individuals cannot be terminated without due process,” a UFT spokesperson said, noting that roughly 700 members are facing the ax.

The de Blasio era mandate went into effect in October of last year, requiring all city workers to provide proof of at least one dose by November 1, with the exception of corrections officers at Rikers Island, who were given until December.

Those city workers who are still awaiting a decision on claims of religious or health exemptions to the vaccine will not be fired on Friday, a City Hall spokesperson told The Post.

