NYC woman who confronted Mayor Adams on toddler mask mandate fired from city job

The Big Apple mom who crashed Mayor Eric Adams’ press conference Monday to blast him over his tot mask mandate was fired shortly afterward from her job at the city Law Department, The Post has learned.

Daniela Jampel, who served as an assistant corporation counsel, learned she was canned Monday afternoon — soon after she confronted a caught-off-guard and apparently annoyed Adams over when he would “unmask our toddlers.

“Three weeks ago, you told parents to trust you that you would unmask our toddlers,” Jampel seethed at Adams during an unrelated press conference on LGBTQ issues.

“You stood right here, and you said that the masks would come off April 4. That has not happened.”

As Jampel attempted to ask her question, City Hall staffers tried to cut her off when they realized she wasn’t a reporter, while Adams, apparently miffed at the mom getting a question in, allowed her to continue but told her she needed to “come to a conclusion.”

Sources close to the matter said Jampel — a leading local critic of the toddler mask mandate — was informed by e-mail after the presser that she was fired.

Daniela Jampel was fired from her job at the city Law Department after crashing Mayor Eric Adams’ press conference. James Keivom

Protesters demonstrating against toddler mask mandates gather near City Hall on April 4, 2022. James Keivom

The Law Department’s spokesman confirmed to The Post that Jampel was terminated Monday, although the rep said the decision to fire her was made “prior to today.

“We hold all of our employees to the highest professional standards. In public statements, Ms. Jampel has made troubling claims about her work for the city Law Department. Based on those statements, the decision had been made to terminate her prior to today,” the spokesman said.

“Today’s events, however, which include her decision to lie to City Hall staff and state she was a journalist at today’s press conference, demonstrate a disturbing lack of judgment and integrity. As of today, she is no longer an employee of the Law Department.”

Mayor Eric Adams announced that children in daycare and early childhood settings would continue to wear face coverings. Paul Martinka

Jampel, a mother of three, has been out on maternity leave but has been actively speaking out against COVID-19 restrictions in Big Apple schools and is the co-founder of the advocacy group “Keep NYC Schools Open.”

Monday’s press conference was not the first time Jampel spoke against COVID-19 restrictions, but it is the first time she directly confronted Adams.