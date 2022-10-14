NYC woman who allegedly pickpocketed dead man freed without bail

A homeless woman who allegedly pickpocketed a dead man was freed on supervised release without bail at her arraignment Friday — as sources said she tried to use the victim’s stolen cash but couldn’t because it was covered in blood.

Geniece Draper, 40 — who was charged with grand and petit larcenies for the morbid crime — stayed mum in court after allegedly snatching the wallet of a man who was crushed by a truck last week.

“This defendant appeared on video taking money out of a dead man’s pocket,” a prosecutor said at the arraignment hearing.

As she left Manhattan Criminal Court, Draper told The Post, she was snatching back cash from the dead man, who was also homeless and identified as Jerome Smith, 62.

“He robbed me first,” she said. “He got killed after.”

Draper said Smith had swiped $120 from her at an ATM, but declined to elaborate.

Geniece Draper was charged with grand and petit larcenies for the crime.

Draper is seen allegedly taking money out of a dead man’s pocket. She claims the man stole the money from her first.

She allegedly told police she tried to use the stolen cash but a cashier wouldn’t accept the money because it was covered in blood.

“It was only $40. I knew him from the area but I didn’t know him personally,” she said, according to a Manhattan criminal complaint.

Police said Smith was hit by a tractor-trailer at a construction site as he crossed Eighth Avenue at West 44th Street on Oct. 6.

Transit cops arrested Draper, who has a lengthy rap sheet, after recognizing her at the 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue subway station, according to police.

She had what appeared to be a crack pipe in her jacket at the time of her arrest, police sources said.