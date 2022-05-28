NYC woman sues after breast implant deflates

Her boob job was a deflating experience.

A Manhattan woman is suing after one of her saline breast implants unexpectedly burst.

Sandra Adelsberg had surgery in May 2019 to replace existing breast implants and was healing well, until her right breast “experienced sudden deflation” about two months later, according to a lawsuit.

The incident left Adelsberg with asymmetrical breasts and she was forced to have another surgery to replace the implants made by Texas-based Ideal Implants, she said in Manhattan Supreme Court papers filed against the company.

The US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter to Ideal Implants in May 2020 in part “for failure to comply with current good manufacturing practice requirements.”

Adelsberg, who is seeking unspecified damages, accused Ideal Implant of negligence and said their product “was defective, dangerous and could cause serious physical issues and death.”