NYC woman stole ex-fiancé’s dog, fled NY state, suit says

A New York man says his ex-fiancée fled the state with his beloved dog after the pair called off their engagement and now he’s suing to get back the pooch and an $11,500 ring, according to new court papers.

Keith Glanzman, 33, claims Jenna DeMasi, 32, broke up with him and called off their wedding late last month, moving out of their Hudson Square apartment a week later on June 27, according to his Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit from Friday.

Glanzman sent DeMasi a text that morning telling her she can visit his dog, Frankie, but she’s not allowed to take the female canine out of their apartment, the filing says.

Despite the warning message, that afternoon, DeMasi came into their pad when she knew Glanzman would be at work and took the 5-year-old boxer-beagle mix “sneaking out the back door of the building where she had a car waiting,” court papers claim.

The paper also included a screen grab of security footage of DeMasi allegedly leaving with a black dog.

DeMasi has refused to return the dog, which she took to her parents’ home in Riverside, Connecticut, the suit claims.

Surveillance footage of Jenna DeMasi allegedly leaving Glanzman’s apartment building with Frankie.

DeMasi has also refused to return the $11,500 engagement ring Glanzman gave her when he proposed on July 3, 2021, the filing alleges.

Glanzman says on multiple occasions DeMasi “became violent and physically attacked” him leaving “visible injuries,” the suit claims.

Glanzman says not only does he solely own the dog — which he adopted himself in 2017 when he was only “causally dating” DeMasi — but his therapist has “directed him to seek emotional support from his dog” to help with his anxiety, court papers claim.

Glanzman says his anxiety began in 2018 and 2019 following three “unexpected” seizures while he was by himself and his anxiety worsens when he’s alone, the filing says.

The therapist said that “Frankie is necessary for Mr. Glanzman’s emotional/mental health” and Glanzman’s “condition has worsened since [DeMasi] unilaterally took” the furry friend, the suit claims.

A number could not be found for DeMasi.