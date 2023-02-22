NYC woman shot in hallway of NYCHA apartment building

A 41-year-old woman was struggling to survive after she was shot in the head by a man in a public housing building in Harlem Wednesday, cops said.

The victim was shot just before 8:30 a.m. in the 6th floor hallway of NYCHA’s Lincoln Houses on East 135th Street, police said.


NYPD officers enter the apartment building after the shooting.
William Farrington

NYPD enter the apartment building after the shooting.
The shooter fled on foot.
William Farrington

She was rushed to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

The shooter was described as wearing a red jacket with black writing on it. He fled on foot toward Harlem River Drive, cops said.

The NYPD’s Aviation Unit had helicopters in the air searching for him.

Police on the scene.
The 41-year-old woman was shot in the head.
Citizen
Police on the scene.
NYPD helicopters were searching for the suspect.
Citizen


Police on the scene.
The shooting occurred just before 8:30 a.m. in the 6th floor hallway of NYCHA’s Lincoln Houses.
Citizen


