NYC woman Shailyn Souffrant charged with assault over subway slashing

A woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly slashing another straphanger because she was eating on a Brooklyn train earlier this month, police said.

Shailyn Souffrant, 22, was charged with assault over the underground violence aboard a D train at about 10:30 p.m. March 16, according to cops.

The train was approaching the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station when Souffrant approached another woman, 33, and asked her to stop eating, according to police.

When she didn’t comply, the suspect pulled out a knife and allegedly slashed her on both sides of her face, cops said.

The victim went to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn in stable condition.