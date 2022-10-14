NYC woman hit by car dies after ambulance crashes on Staten Island

A woman who was hit by a car on Staten Island died after the ambulance she was rescued by got into a crash on the way to the hospital, police said.

The 34-year-old woman was first hit just before 6:15 a..m. as she crossed Jewett Avenue near Keiber Court in Westerleigh, according to police.

The ambulance flipped to its side after the crash.

As EMS was transporting the injured woman to the hospital, the ambulance was struck by Jeep Grand Cherokee just a few blocks away, at the intersection of Jewett and Main avenues, cops said.

The impact was so hard that he ambulance toppled over on its side, officials said.

A second ambulance then arrived to take the woman to Richmond University Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, police said.

The two EMTs as well as the driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries and were also treated at a nearby hospital, according to police