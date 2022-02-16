NYC woman fatally stabbed by ex-boyfriend in apartment: cops

A woman was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend inside her Bronx apartment early Wednesday, cops said.

The 45-year-old victim returned to her apartment on Noble Avenue near Mansion Street in Van Nest just before 4:30 a.m. when her ex-beau, who was already there, knifed her repeatedly in the torso, police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released pending proper family notification, was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Her attacker, who is in his mid-40s, fled before police arrived, cops said.

Two knives were recovered at the scene, police said.