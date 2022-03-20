NYC woman critical after being attacked in Harlem

A 43-year-old woman was clinging to life after an attacker punched her in the back of the head, dragged her between two parked cars and attempted to rape her while brutally beating her in Harlem, police said Sunday.

Video released by the NYPD shows the man donning latex gloves just before the attack around 11:30 p.m. Friday on West 123rd Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard, according to police.

“He was walking right behind her when you see him putting the gloves on in the video,” a police source said. “He pounced on her right after that.”

The attacker repeatedly kicked the woman in the head and body – even “curb stomping” her – before fleeing without completing the rape, the source said.

The victim sustained severe head trauma and was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in critical condition.

The individual is described as a male in his 40s, 5’8″, with a dark complexion and a stocky build.

He was last seen wearing a dark green baseball hat, a black face mask, a white hooded sweatshirt with colorful designs and red lettering on the front, black pants, black shoes and blue rubber gloves, cops said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.