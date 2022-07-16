NYC woman charged with murder after suspicious death of her mom

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of her mother in the Bronx.

The suspect, Charlene Novoa, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Saturday, police said.

She’s now charged with murder, the NYPD said.

The NYPD on Saturday did not immediately reveal a motive or the circumstances of the killing.

“It’s under investigation. The daughter lived at the location,” an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The victim, Silma Garcia, 66, was found dead under in her Bronx apartment building on Friday night, police said.

Garcia was found lying face down, with two cuts on her forehead, inside of 3125 Park Ave. in Morrisania at about 6:45 p.m., according to cops.

She was unconscious and unresponsive and pronounced dead on scene by EMS, authorities said.