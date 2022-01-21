NYC woman charged with hurling racial slur at Asian man

A woman was charged Thursday with hurling a racial slur at an Asian man on a Manhattan subway — telling him “you people brought the virus here,” and then shoving him, cops said.

Tandika Wright, 35, approached the 26-year-old victim at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 9 on a southbound F train approaching the 23rd Street station, and snarled, “Hey, are you a c—k? You people brought the virus here. You people killed my people,” authorities said.

Then she shoved the victim and took off, police said.

Wright, who is on parole, was arrested more than a month after the attack and charged with aggravated harassment based on race or religion, authorities said.

She was taken into custody at a parole office.

Cops say Wright was previously arrested on Dec. 11, 2014 and charged with second-degree murder, but she was ultimately convicted of attempted manslaughter in the first degree and served prison time from 2015 to 2019, when she was released on parole, state records show.

Her parole is set to expire in March of 2025, according to the records.

Further information on that case was not immediately available.

Tandika Wright was charged with aggravated harassment based on race or religion. DCPI

Wright was also jailed from 2011 to 2013 on a fourth-degree arson charge, the records show.

She has about 35 prior arrests, police said.