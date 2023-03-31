NYC woman carries 52-pound dog in backpack to beat subway rule

That’s a lot of fluff for one bag!

A New York City woman and her canine companion went viral on social media after a video caught the owner carrying her 52-pound pup in a backpack.

Jackie Hornung, who shared the video of carrying her lovable Samoyed dog, Lumi, has been tugging at the heartstrings of millions on TikTok.

Secured snugly in a rucksack with his fluff-ball head sticking out and his bear-like paws resting on her owner’s shoulders while entering a New York City subway, the video then cuts to the duo riding on the train with Lumi towering over his owner while calmly enjoying the ride.

The 1 1/2-year-old Samoyed, whose name means “snow” in Finnish and stands at two feet tall on all fours, “loves being carried” and remains “pretty calm” while inside the rucksack, Hornung told Newsweek.

The video, which has been viewed over three million times, had the internet head over heels for Lumi but also raised the question of why a large dog needed to be carried around in a backpack.

“Dogs have to be in bags on the NYC subway! So that’s why he’s in a backpack,” the text overlay of Hornung’s video read.

As bizarre as it may sound, Hornung is correct and is following the law.

“No person may bring any animal on or into any conveyance or facility unless enclosed in a container,” according to the MTA’s Rules of Conduct & Fines.

TikTok users asked if Lumi was “squished” in the rucksack, but Horning assured concerned commenters that the bag is “pretty spacious” and he’s able to “sit naturally” while inside.

“He gets a lot of pets, which he very much enjoys,” the owner told Newsweek.

Hornung explains how she buckles Lumi into the backpack by laying her down and snapping in the buckles. TikTok/Littlebearlumi Once secured, she lifts Lumi up and the two are ready to hit the town. TikTok/Littlebearlumi

The dog’s breed is described as “graceful” and “highly functional” pups with a “perpetual smile” and are known to be intelligent and social, but also mischievous and attention-demanding while seeking love, according to the American Kennel Club.

After posting the video, Lumi got his fair share of attention from TikTok users in the comment section.

"He's so FLUFFY," one user commented.





The joyful pup is said to love all the pets and attention he receives while traveling in his backpack. TikTok/Littlebearlumi

“He’s so damn cute, it’s like you’re carrying a cloud [in] your backpack,” another wrote.

“NGL, safest train car to pick bc the good moods cloud will calm all the riders down,” one user joked.

Lumi wasn’t the only one receiving praise, with other users commenting on Horning’s ingenuity.

“I love when I see people take advantage of the fact they made the rule so vague,” one user commented.

“You clearly are a awesome doggie owner this is not only cute but commitment,” another user said.

“Just because they don’t enforce it doesn’t mean anything. I’m grateful she’s respectful of the laws. It means the world to disabled handlers. Thank you,” another wrote.