NYC woman busted in two separate NYC attacks, hate crime

A Brooklyn woman has been busted for allegedly hurling a racist comment at a stranger and slapping her — and then bashing another woman with a hard object days later, according to cops and court docs.

Linette Difrancesco, 54, was nabbed on April 7 in connection to both attacks, authorities said late Thursday.

Difrancesco first approached a 50-year-old woman at Kings Highway and Avenue O in East Midwood around 6 p.m. March 30 and snarled, “You f–king black piece of trash, that’s what you are!,” according to cops and a criminal complaint.

Difrancesco then smacked the victim across the face without provocation as she held a piece of paper in her hand, the complaint said.

The victim was not hospitalized, police said.

Difrancesco was charged with assault and attempted assault — both as hate crimes, according to the court doc.

She was also charged with assault, attempted assault, menacing and harassment.

Then on April 5, she allegedly chucked an unknown hard object at another woman on Ocean Parkway near Shore Parkway in Coney Island, according to that complaint.





Linette Difrancesco, 54, is seen in a grab from surveillance footage near the scene of the hate crime assault. NYPD

The victim suffered redness, pain and burning on her shoulder.

Difrancesco was charged with assault, attempted assault, menacing, weapon possession and harassment, according to the court doc.

During Difrancesco’s arraignment for both cases, a judge ordered her held for a mental examination.

Back on July 10, 2022, Difrancesco allegedly waved a knife and chased another person at McDonald Avenue and Avenue U in Gravesend.

She was charged with menacing and harassment — but released during that arraignment because the charges weren’t bail-eligible, prosecutors said.