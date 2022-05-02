NYC woman, 58, leaps to death from building near Central Park

A 58-year-old woman jumped to her death Monday morning from an apartment building about a block from Central Park, cops said.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was observed jumping around 7 a.m. from a fifth-floor window at the six-story brick building on East 105th Street near Madison Avenue, police said.

She was rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman was declared dead after being rushed to the hospital. G.N.Miller/NYPost

No criminality is suspected.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.