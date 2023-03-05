NYC woman, 35, found dead in car may have ingested chemicals, sparking Hazmat

A woman was found dead inside a car that contained an “assortment of liquid chemicals” in a ritzy Manhattan neighborhood on Sunday morning and investigators believe she killed herself, according to police.

The 35-year-old woman was discovered unconscious in the backseat of a car parked at East 56th Street and Sutton Place in Midtown at around 11:20 a.m., cops said.

“There was some assortment of liquid chemicals in the vehicle,” an NYPD spokeswoman said.

Emergency workers donned chemical protective suits as they responded, photos showed.

There were no other injuries, police said.

The Office of the City Medical Examiner will determine if she ingested the chemicals, cops said.





Investigators believe she killed herself.



If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.