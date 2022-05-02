NYC woman, 29, fatally stabs elderly roommate during fight

A woman stabbed her elderly roommate to death during a fight in their Brooklyn home, cops said.

Paola Jinenez, 29, repeatedly knifed Freddy Quevedo, 73, in the back during a squabble around 11:50 p.m. Friday inside their apartment on East 21st Street near Ditmas Avenue in Flatbush, police said.

Quevedo was rushed to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Jinenez was taken to the same hospital in stable condition, with a cut on her right hand, cops said.

She was arrested and charged with murder and criminal posession of a weapon, police said.

The deadly dispute appeared to be over Jinenez bringing people into the apartment and being disruptive to Quevedo, police sources said.

Jinenez was previously arrested in June of 2020 for biting Quevedo on the thumb during a disagreement over their living arrangement, cops said.