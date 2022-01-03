NYC wiped out five years of policing progress in 2021

The Big Apple saw an increase in almost every category of major crime in 2021 — returning to levels not seen in five years, NYPD data shows.

The tally for major crime — murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny auto — topped 100,000 incidents for the first time since 2016.

Felony assaults surpassed 22,000 incidents for the first time since 2001, according to police data that also showed a 9.8 percent jump from 2020.

Another pandemic crime trend, stolen cars, was up 15 percent from 2020 and reached levels not seen since 2010.

And for the first time in a decade, murders neared 500 last year — which closed out with 486 slayings, compared to 468 the year prior.

Burglary was the only category of the seven major crimes that saw a decrease — 18 percent — from 2020 to 2021, but it was still up 17 percent compared to pre-pandemic figures from 2019, according to the data.

Guns are displayed on a table during a gun buy-back event at a church in Staten Island on April 24, 2021. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Misdemeanor assaults were also down by nearly 14 percent compared to 2019.

Reversing the troubling crime trend remains one of the main challenges for Mayor Eric Adams, who has said he wants his police administration, led by new top cop Keechant Sewell, to create a blueprint for policing in other major cities.

Homicides steadily decreased in the Big Apple before spiking during the pandemic, primarily driven by the two-year pattern of surging gun violence.

Police gather at the scene of a shooting along Ludlow Street on March 30, 2021, in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In 2021, the NYPD recorded 1,562 incidents of gun violence with 1,877 victims, a 101 percent and 103 percent increase from 2019.

Robberies were up slightly from 2020 and 2019, 5.1 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Grand larcenies were also up but still remained lower than pre-pandemic levels.