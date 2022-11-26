NYC violence sees one shot, one slashed in Brooklyn, Queens

Big Apple bloodshed left one person shot and another slashed in separate incidents in two boroughs.

An 18-year-old was shot in the right foot outside the Albany Houses, a NYCHA building on the 1400 block of Bergen Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn around 6:10 p.m. Friday, cops said.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. The unknown assailant ran off. There were no arrests.

The shooting victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. WAYNE CARRINGTON

Police respond to a man who was slashed in the face on 209th Street and Murdock Avenue in Queens Village.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a man whose age was not provided was slashed once in the face on 209th Street and Murdock Avenue in Queens Village, police said.

The victim was taken to North Shore University Hospital in stable condition. The slasher ran off. No arrests were made in connection with the attack, police said.