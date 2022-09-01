NYC victim, 78, in brutal Access-a-Ride video ‘scared’ with attacker still on the loose

A 78-year-old woman who was dragged out of an Access-A-Ride car by a belligerent driver is recovering but terrified that her attacker is “still out there,” her son said Thursday.

Catherine Shine was seen in a viral video getting violently pulled out of the car by her leg and tossed into a street in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon as the driver snagged her phone.

A 35-year-old good Samaritan who filmed the incident got the phone back before the driver hopped back in the car and plowed into him, according to cops and the video.

“The only thing she wants to say is thank you to the good Samaritan that helped her out,” son Thomas Shine told The Post.

“She is also very scared because that guy is still out there,” he added. “She is sore and has a headache, but she is very scared because the guy hasn’t been arrested yet.”

The driver was identified as Mohamed Ahmed Elsakran by the NYS Federation of Taxi Drivers, which called for his TLC driving privileges to be immediately suspended or revoked.

Catherine Shine and her husband the afternoon before the altercation with the taxi driver. Catherine Shine studio/ Catherine Shine’s son

The NYS Federation of Taxi Drivers identified the driver as Mohamed Ahmed Elsakran. Twitter/Moshe Schwartz

“The video is brutal and shows no compassion or respect for the elderly,” the group said in a statement. “Mohamed’s actions will not be tolerated, there is NOTHING that can justify throwing an elderly women [sic] out of a car and into the street.”

The driver’s actions “are criminal in nature,” the statement went on.

The woman was reportedly on her way to a physical therapy appointment before an argument broke out and the driver pulled her out onto the street on East 35th Avenue near the corner of Avenue N in Marine Park.

The shocking video showed the shaken woman trying to fend off the driver with a cane, then pleading with the Samaritan to “call the police.” The driver handed the videographer the woman’s phone before he hopped in his car and hit the man before speeding off, the video showed.

A video shows Mohamed Elsakran dragging the 78-year-old by her leg and tossing her into the street.

Catherine Shine moments after the taxi driver dragged her out of the car.



Afterward, the man asked if the woman is she was OK.

“I’m a 78-year-old lady and he threw me out of the cab, he took my money, he took my phone,” Shine said as she sat with her shoes knocked off, according to the video.