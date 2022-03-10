NYC vandal spray-paints cars with anti-Semitic graffiti: cops

Police are looking for a vandal who sprayed-painted several parked cars with anti-Semitic graffiti on the Upper East Side last month, cops said Thursday.

The suspect began his spree at East 69th Street and Fifth Avenue between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. Feb. 16 – spanning several blocks and ultimately defacing seven privately owned cars, police said.

Footage released Thursday morning shows him spraying something on a white SUV before walking off.

The suspect began his spree at East 69th Street and Fifth Avenue. NYPD The vandal defaced 7 private cars, police say. NYPD

He was still on the loose Thursday, and the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Police say he has short dark hair and a thin build, last seen wearing a green hooded snorkel jacket, a brown hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.