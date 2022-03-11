NYC vandal smashed up windows of Queens church with stick

A vandal used a stick to smash up two windows of a Queens church this week, new video shows. 

The suspect targeted the Community Church of Christ on 108th Avenue near 167th Street in Jamaica just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, cops said. 

The footage shows him swinging the stick at the front window frame of the main entrance to the church, as well as the window by the front entrance ramp — sending shards of glass flying from both. 

The suspect targeted the Community Church of Christ on 108th Avenue near 167th Street in Jamaica.
He then fled on foot, said police, who were still looking for him Friday. 

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

