NYC vagrant pummels female straphanger in caught-on-video horror: cops

Shocking surveillance footage shows a woman being viciously assaulted by a homeless man in a Queens subway station after ignoring him on a train, police said Monday.

The attack happened just after 5 a.m. Sept. 20 as the 33-year-old victim tried to exit the northbound A train at the Howard Beach stop without engaging with the vagrant, cops said.

The suspect, Waheed Foster, 41, then chased the woman off the train, attacking her near the subway entrance, cops said.

The sickening footage shows Foster throwing the woman into the wall before repeatedly punching and kicking her on the ground, cops said.

At one point, the video captures another straphanger trying to jump in to help the woman, but Foster chases him away.

Foster, who has two other pending criminal cases on charges of criminal mischief and minor theft, was arrested shortly after on multiple felony-assault charges, court records show.

Judge Denise Johnson ordered Foster held without bail during his arraignment, records show.

The victim was treated at Jamaica Hospital and is expected to recover, cops said.