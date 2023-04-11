NYC urologist busted for fondling underage patients: cops

A Manhattan urologist already being sued by seven male patients for alleged sex abuse was busted Tuesday on related criminal charges, including some involving underage boys, authorities said.

Darius Paduch, 55 – who formerly worked at NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center and Northwell Health – carried out the abuse when he was alone with the patients in the exam room, telling them to masturbate while often playing porn, according to a Manhattan federal court indictment.

He would also masturbate the patients, use sex toys on them and conduct unnecessary rectal exams without wearing gloves, the indictment claims.

In some cases, Paduch would grab a victim’s penis telling them “they were masturbating incorrectly,” the court documents allege.

The medical specialist was charged with sexually abusing multiple male patients under the guise of medical treatment for at least five years, from 2015 to 2019, according to the indictment.

Paduch carried out the abuse while working at both facilities, say the documents, which refer to the hospitals as “Medical Institution-1” and “Medical Institution-2.”

Paduch of North Bergen, NJ, “used his position as a urologist at prominent medical institutions in New York, to make or attempt to make victims believe that the sexual abuse and assault he inflicted on them was medically necessary and appropriate,” the indictment alleges.

The doctor – who specializes in infertility and male reproductive health – saw some of the patients over appointments spanning several years, the indictment alleges.





Manhattan urologist Darius Paduch was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing patients for years. Twitter / Darius Paduch

Then after their visits, he would send text messages to his victims, making “inappropriate and sexual comments and jokes” and telling them to come for follow-up appointments, the indictment says.

Both of the underage boys he abused had to travel from out of state for their appointments with the doctor, and he carried out the abuse against them for years, the court documents allege.

Paduch abused one of the boys from 2015 through 2017 and the other from 2015 through 2022, prosecutors claim.

Paduch is charged with the inducement of minor victims to travel to engage in unlawful sexual activity and related crimes for which he faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted on all charges.





Paduch’s victims allegedly include two underage boys, who traveled from Twitter / Darius Paduch

Since December, Paduch has been sued by seven patients who all claim he sexually abused them while they were treated by him.

Paduch worked at NewYork-Presbyterian until 2019 when he moved to Northwell Health. The doctor was listed on Northwell Health’s website as recently as February but can no longer be found in the medical facility’s online pages.

“For years, Darius Paduch abused the trust of patients, including minors, who saw him for sensitive medical problems,” Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “Paduch took advantage of his victims for his own deviant satisfaction. Thanks to this morning’s arrest, Paduch’s abuse of his patients ends today.”





Paduch allegedly carried out the abuse while working at NewYork-Presbyterian and Northwell Health. Getty Images

Victim lawyer Mallory Allen said the case “is a defining step towards justice for his many victims, and we applaud federal prosecutors for bringing these charges.

“Paduch preyed on patients who sought care and medical treatment for sensitive issues and when they were at their most vulnerable, lying on treatment beds in hospital rooms,” Allen said.

“NY Presbyterian and Northwell Health ignored the concerns of patients and their own employees, and enabled Dr. Paduch to abuse patients with impunity – and we will fight to hold them accountable.”

A criminal-defense lawyer for Paduch did not return a Post request for comment Tuesday.