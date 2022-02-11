NYC unsure how many workers will be fired over vaccine refusal

City officials are still determining how many municipal workers will be fired for refusing an order to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Mayor Eric Adams said as the deadline arrived Friday.

“This morning we had a call to do the analysis. We are going to come out with the full numbers over the weekend,” Adams said during an unrelated news conference in Brooklyn.

The mayor said the number of public employees on the chopping block remained unclear in part because “some people had their vaccine, took both their shots, yet they did not turn in their information.”

The city has said that nearly 4,000 of the Big Apple’s approximately 400,000 civil servants could lose their jobs.

Adams — who spoke as about 100 people protested outside City Hall — vowed to not rescind the vaccination order imposed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio, saying he feared sending the wrong message “to all of the New Yorkers who understood we were at a very dangerous place and they complied.”

New York City municipal workers march across the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall in October 2021. Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge

“So, if we get another variant that is dangerous and we say to New Yorkers, ‘This is what we must do to keep the city open and save lives,’ people are not going to take us seriously,” he said.

“That can’t happen.”

Adams also insisted that the mandate was “not about termination, it’s about vaccination” but added, “Those areas that we need to replace, we’re going to replace.”

Mayor Eric Adams said it remains unclear how many workers will be fired over the mandate. Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

Adams vowed that “Those areas that we need to replace, we’re going to replace.” AFP via Getty Images

Adams said he respected the workers involved in last-ditch legal efforts to block the mandate, but noted that “right now, the law of the land is that you have to get vaccinated.”

On Thursday, a judge refused to grant a temporary restraining order to prevent any firings pending the resolution of a lawsuit filed Tuesday by two dozen municipal unions, including the Police Benevolent Association and the Uniformed Firefighters Association.

“Plaintiffs have failed to demonstrate a sufficient likelihood of success on the merits, a reasonable risk of irreparable harm, or that the equities balance in their favor to justify such relief,” Manhattan state Supreme Court Justice Judy Kim wrote.