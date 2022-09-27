NYC Uber Eats delivery man says ‘nobody helped’ during attack by ‘super perp’

An Uber Eats delivery man told The Post on Tuesday how an ex-con described by cops as a “super perp’’ stabbed him on the Lower East Side without saying a word — and bystanders did nothing.

“Nobody helped,” Bharatbhai Patel told The Post.

“He killed me here, here, here and here,” Patel said, referring to the career-criminal suspect and pointing to his wounds. “He asked nothing. Not, ‘I need money.’ Nothing.

“Maybe they need money or something for my bike,” he said. “But the guy asked me nothing.”

Patel said he saw around three people near him during the 3 a.m. attack who did nothing to help— leaving him to call 911 himself.

He speculated that the people may have been drunk.

“Maybe three people near me? They drink for alcohol. And the one lady, the bus, they were right there … [I] see the people, but nobody helped.”

“All the time police there,” he added. “But this time, no police.”

Uber Eats delivery man Bharatbhai Patel told The Post that bystanders didn’t help him when he was stabbed by an ex-con on the Lower East Side. Dennis A. Clark for NY Post Sean Cooper — who police referred to as a “super perp” — was arrested and charged with assault.

Patel, 36, the married father of a 6-year-old son who lives in Queens, was on Allen Street near Rivington Street when deranged suspect Sean Cooper — who has 103 previous busts under his belt — grabbed his e-bike, the man and cops said.

Patel clung to the bike and was stabbed multiple times, with the attacker then fleeing.

The delivery man was treated at Bellevue Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Cops later arrested Sean Cooper, a 47-year-old career criminal with more than 100 arrests on his rap sheet and charged him with assault in the brutal attack.

A stab wound on Patel’s hand from the attack. Dennis A. Clark for NY Post

Law enforcement sources said Cooper, whose nickname is “Big Coop,” is so well known to police that he’s earned the moniker of “super perp.”

Patel said he was “surprised” by the attack, and recalled feeling pain.

“Now it’s better,” he said.