NYC truck carrying chickens catches fire in Staten Island

These chickens were delivered extra crispy.

A truck carrying crates of live chickens caught fire during morning rush hour in Staten Island, according to authorities and a report.

The FDNY was called to the scene around 6:40 a.m. on the Staten Island Expressway near Western Avenue, department officials said.





The truck caught fire on Thursday morning in Staten Island. Staten Island Advance/Jan Somma-Hammel





It is unclear how many chickens were in the truck at the time of the fire. Staten Island Advance/Jan Somma-Hammel

The fire was put out and the first responders left about an hour later. No injuries to people were reported, the FDNY said.

Animal control was also called to the scene where some chickens that survived the fire were seen running loose, the Staten Island Advance reported. It’s unclear how many chickens survived the blaze or were in the truck.