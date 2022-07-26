NYC transit crime up 53%, NYPD data shows

Major crime on the city’s buses and subways is up 53% so far in 2022 over the same period in 2021, driven mostly by robberies, grand larcenies and assaults, according to NYPD data.

Grand larceny spiraled 89% to 603 so far this year compared to 319 in the same period of 2021, the Transit Bureau CompStat data shows. Robberies shot up 45.1% from 235 to 341 so far in 2022, according to the NYPD numbers.

Assaults in the system were up 18% with 328 so far this year compared to 276 in the same period last year, the data shows.

And rape in the city’s transit system increased to seven so far this year from two in the same period last year.

Shooting victims were up a whopping 600% — to 15 so far this year from two in the same period last year — mostly because of a mass shooting event in the Brooklyn subway in April that left 10 people wounded by gunfire.