NYC traffic deaths up 35 percent so far this year

Traffic fatalities in New York City have surged a shocking 35 percent so far this year, according to police data.

NYPD records show 58 people — including pedestrians — died in car crashes through April 3, a sharp increase over the 43 killed in the same period in 2021.

The tragic numbers are sure to disappoint City Hall — where Mayor Adams has promised to build on predecessor Bill de Blasio’s “Vision Zero,” which aimed to eliminate traffic deaths.

“Thirty-five percent more in deaths in the first quarter of the year is a lot. And last year was not good,” said Jon Orcutt, advocacy director of Bike New York and former policy director of Mayor Bloomberg’s Department of Transportation.

A total of 274 died in traffic fatalities in 2021, according to DOT data shared by Orcutt — up from 243 in 2020 and 220 in 2019.

“We’ve seen deaths going down for decades, really since about 1990. Steadily. The long trend has been down. We are losing that long trend. This could be the fourth year in a row of traffic deaths going up,” he said.

Some traffic experts blamed a reduction in NYPD enforcement, leading to vehicular “chaos” in the streets.

Records show a 57 percent post-pandemic decrease in summonses issued by the NYPD for “hazardous” driving violations. The police handed out 387,469 such summonses in fiscal year 2021 — down from 902,482 in fiscal year 2019, according to the Mayor’s Management Report, which tracks performance by city agencies.

Over the same period, driving while intoxicated arrests also fell 56 percent. Just 2,583 such busts were made citywide during fiscal year 2021, down from 5,826 in fiscal year 2019, the report shows.

“Drivers know there’s very little anyone is going to do, no matter what they do, how they drive. … We’re not even treating traffic rules as guidelines anymore. It’s a free for all,” Orcutt said. “It needs to start with the police. They need to claw back this idea that you can do whatever you want in a car in New York.”

“A lot of this is de Blasio’s fault. He left this completely unmanaged. … But it’s getting to be the current mayor’s fault,” he added.

The recent deaths are “most prevalent … during the overnight hours” on highways uptown, and in The Bronx, The NYPD said in a statement, adding the department’s Highway Unit plans to increase enforcement.

The NYPD pegged a decrease in enforcement to its officers being out sick during the pandemic, and “an increase in officers assigned to monitor civil unrest.”

“We recognize that the NYPD has a finite amount of resources and continually employs precision policing to traffic enforcement,” the department continued.

One traffic expert describes “a kind of chaos” on the roads from fed up, frustrated drivers, especially as they might be gunning for a parking spot.

“There’s so much dangerous maneuvering that drivers are doing when they see a parking space. They’ll do a U-turn — or the sudden backing into it,” said Charles Komanoff, author of “Killed by Automobile.”

DOT spkesman Tomas Garita said, “Unfortunately, New York City has not been immune from disturbing national trends during the pandemic that have contributed to an increase in traffic fatalities across the country. The administration is working around the clock to make our streets safer and focusing on making intersections, where more than half of traffic fatalities occur, a sacred space for all New Yorkers.”