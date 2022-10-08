NYC tow-truck driver fatally struck responding to disabled vehicle on LIE

A tow-truck driver was killed on the Long Island Expressway in Queens Saturday when a car slammed into him as he worked to hitch a disabled vehicle, police said.

The 47-year-old serviceman was standing on the right shoulder of the highway near 85th Street with the 27-year-old owner of a disabled Nissan Altima he was readying to tow at about 3:20 p.m. when the crash happened, according to police.

Cops said a Dodge Durango driven by an allegedly intoxicated man collied with a Volkswagen SUV. Daniel Valls/FreedomNewsTV

The VW barreled into the tow-truck operator and the Nissan’s owner as they stood on the side of the road. Daniel Valls/FreedomNewsTV

A Dodge Durango, driven by an allegedly intoxicated man with two other occupants inside, was traveling westbound on the expressway and collided with a Volkswagen SUV, according to cops.

That caused the Volkswagen to barrel into the tow truck operator and the Nissan’s owner as they stood on the side of the road, cops said.

All of the vehicles remained on scene. The three passengers of the Dodge and lone occupant of the Volkswagen were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, according to police.

Porter, 28, is expected to be charged with driving under the influence, attempted vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent assault, attempted vehicular assault.