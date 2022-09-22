NYC to set up tents, prepare cots to house flood of migrants

The Big Apple will begin setting up large tents to house intake centers and cots for the flood of migrants arriving daily as the months-long influx from the southern border has overwhelmed city shelters, Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday.

The announcement contained few specifics. It says the first emergency tent shelter will be set up at Orchard Beach in the Bronx and that migrants will likely spend between one and four days in the facilities.

It does not say how many beds will be provided or what the costs might be.

City Hall’s press release does not even mention the word “bed,” but officials included an image of rows of cots lined up inside an image of one of the temporary structures.

The caption for the photo read: “A past example of what the inside of a Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will look like that would only shelter single adults. Families would be sheltered in a humanitarian relief center with a different setup.”

Mayor Eric Adams announced that New York will begin setting up large tents to house intake centers and cots for the flood of migrants who are arriving daily.



The announcement said the first emergency tent shelter will be set up at Orchard Beach in the Bronx.



Migrants wait as they board busses to be transferred to a shelter in NYC.



Officials did not immediately respond to questions seeking more details.

“More than 100 years ago, Ellis Island opened its doors to welcome in those ‘yearning to breathe free,’” said Hizzoner in an accompanying statement. “Now, more than ever, it’s clear that we are again dealing with a humanitarian crisis created by human hands.”

He added: “While other leaders have abdicated their moral duty to support arriving asylum seekers, New York City refuses to do so.”