NYC to roll out plan to enroll migrant kids in public schools

City Hall is putting together a “formal plan” to help migrant children transition to Big Apple public schools when they reopen in a few weeks, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday.

Adams said officials are working to ensure that school-aged asylum seekers enrolling in the system have a “smooth transition.”

“They are going to roll out a formal plan to let everyone know exactly what we will be doing,” the mayor said at an unrelated press conference in the Bronx.

It is unclear how many migrant students will be enrolled this school year. Georgette Roberts

Mayor Eric Adams wants to focus on getting asylum seeking students into public school. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutters

Adams, when asked by The Post, did not provide a citywide count of how many migrant students he expects will be enrolling.

Officials estimate thousands of migrants have sought asylum in New York City in recent weeks.

Hizzoner said Schools Chancellor David Banks initiated a meeting with his office about the issue, and had a “great conversation” on Friday.

“They are coordinating together to make sure that these children can have a smooth transition, because we want to make sure there’s not a disruption in their education,” Adams said.

It was not immediately clear whether schools are ready to receive those students with the proper resources and staffing — from bilingual teachers to shelter-based staff — in just three weeks.

City Hall did not provide a timeline or further details of the plan.

But a district source told The Post that kids will likely be placed in under-enrolled schools, such as District 2’s PS 111 elementary school and City Knoll middle school in Hell’s Kitchen.

The school district includes Midtown Manhattan — where The Post revealed Monday the city plans to convert a famed Times Square hotel into an intake center and shelter for as many as 600 migrant families.

Adams said last month that the city’s shelter system was being overwhelmed by migrants from Central and South America — some of whom were sent on buses by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to protest the Biden administration’s border policies.

Now it’s crunch time to make sure schools have resources for the plethora of incoming students. Karla Coté/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

NYC students attend class at the end of the 2022 school year. Getty Images

“We are going to provide these families with the dignity that the Texas governor failed to do,” Adams said Monday.

City officials said they would have more to announce soon to ensure they are “well-prepared” before the school year starts on September 8.