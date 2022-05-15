NYC to nix dozens of fines on businesses in effort to cut red tape

New York City will completely eliminate 30 fines on businesses and reduce about 90 others as part of ongoing efforts to cut red tape, Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday.

City officials said the changes — which include reducing fines for breaking 49 local regulations and instituting a grace period for 39 of them — will save the Big Apple’s more than 200,000 small businesses a projected $8.9 million a year in penalties.

“For too long, we stifled the entrepreneurial spirit in New York City,” Adams said at a press conference in Manhattan. “No one wanted to do business here, no one wanted to go through the bureaucracy.”

Now, “That is not how we are going to run this city,” Adams vowed.

The mayor did not disclose a full list of the newly amended city regulations, but among those being lifted are Sanitation Department penalties for failing to offer specific garbage bins for compostable straws and the Department of Buildings violation for not posting electrical work permits while such work is ongoing, according to a City Hall press release.

The Department of Environmental Protection will also give restaurants more time to fix issues with grease interceptors, and the Health Department will reduce fines for flouting rules regarding time and temperature control while preparing foods, the release says.

Adams, who last year repeatedly promised to adopt a pro-business approach as mayor, told reporters he doesn’t want business owners to have “agita” when city workers walk into their establishments.

City officials said the changes will save millions each year for the Big Apple’s more than 200,000 small businesses. NYCMayor/Twitter

The announcement came after Adams in January signed Executive Order 2, which mandated that several agenices review prevailing business regulations and cut unnecessary fines and penalties. Benny Polatseck/Mayoral Photography Office

“You should be there with the understanding that they’re here to keep my doors open, they are our partners,” the mayor said.

The announcement came after Adams in January signed Executive Order 2, which mandated that several agencies review prevailing business regulations and cut unnecessary fines and penalties.

“On Day 4 of our administration, we made a promise to our city’s small business, and today we are following through,” Maria Torres-Springer, the deputy mayor for economic development, said Sunday.

She declared that the “bold steps” in the “action plan” will give mom-and-pop merchants “a fighting chance” amid the rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a plan that is making sure that the system is working with small businesses and not against them,” said Torres-Springer, a former member of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration.

Randy Peers, the CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, praised City Hall for relaxing regulations, which he said had increased by 2.6% between 2010 and 2020.

“I am so grateful to Mayor Adams and this administration, in its first week on the job, they announced a small business forward initiative to address fines and violations,” he said, “and today we see the results.”