NYC to involuntarily commit more mentally unstable people

Following a string of horrifying subway attacks, Mayor Eric Adams dramatically expanded the city’s ability to involuntarily commit New Yorkers with chronic and untreated mental illness.

Big Apple social workers, mental health care treatment teams and police officers have received new specific guidance cleared with state officials that allows them to force anyone who is clearly having mental issues into treatment, and not just those posing a danger.

Hizzoner’s announcement at City Hall is the latest effort launched by city and state officials in recent months to coax and cajole New Yorkers living on city streets and in subways — many of suffering from psychosis — into the city’s shelter and mental health safety net systems.

“If severe mental illness is causing someone to be unsheltered and a danger to themselves, we have a moral obligation to help them get the treatment and care they need,” Adams said in a morning address to televised across the five boroughs.

“Today, we are embarking on a long-term strategy to help more of those suffering from severe and untreated mental illness find their way to treatment and recovery.”

Before today’s announcement, city workers and hospital staffs had limited the involuntary commitment program — known as Kendra’s Law — to just those who presented an imminent threat to not only themselves, but also to the general public.

Additionally, he said he will seek changes to state law that require more extensive mental health screenings at hospitals for New Yorkers brought in suffering from apparent untreated mental illness and to relax standards under which they can be required to receive inpatient treatment.

One of the most prominent subway attacks, the fatal shoving of Michelle Go, was committed by a man deemed unfit to stand trial because of his untreated psychosis.