NYC to bake in extended heatwave through weekend

It’s going to be a scorcher.

The Big Apple is expected to bake for the next few days in a “bona fide” heatwave that will extend through the weekend, forecasters said Tuesday.

Sweltering heat in the city will reach 93 degrees on Tuesday — about 8 degrees warmer than normal for the time of year — and then high temperatures won’t relent until next week, Fox Weather associate meteorologist Christopher Tate told The Post.

“Basically, it’s mid-90s for the rest of the week,” Tate said. “It’s a bona fide heatwave working its way through the Northeast.”

New Yorkers will continue to sweat it out on Wednesday when a heat advisory will go into effect from noon to 8 p.m. as temperatures are forecasted to climb to 96 degrees.

But Thursday will be the more worrisome day regarding heat exhaustion, Tate said, as humidity and temps will send the heat index into the low triple digits.

“Hopefully we stay less than 105, but with as hot and humid as it is, I won’t be surprised to heat indexes of 105,” he said.

The National Weather Service said heat index values in northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York will range from the mid-90s to around 100 both Wednesday and Thursday.

The scorching conditions aren’t expected to subside in New York City until a cold front approaches the tristate region sometime on Monday. FOX Weather

“As sunny and humid as it is, our bodies are going to be doing a lot of sweating to stay cool,” he said. “Heat exhaustion is a real concern anytime we have conditions like this. You’ll want to take it easy over the next couple of days.”

Temps in the mid-90s and high humidity will also make conditions miserable from as far south as Washington DC to Portland, Maine, for the rest of the week and into the weekend, Tate said.

Major cities along the East Coast, including Boston and Philadelphia, will endure similar sweltering conditions with temps anywhere between 5 and 15 degrees above normal, Tate said.

A heat advisory is in effect for New York City from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday. FOX Weather

“So, very, very warm weather for a fair chunk of the I-95 corridor north of DC,” he said.

Elderly people and those with chronic health problems should take precautions, Tate said. Cooling centers opened in New York at 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the city’s Office of Emergency Management.

The scorching conditions aren’t expected to subside until a cold front approaches the tri-state region sometime on Monday, although the forecast calls for a high of 93 degrees in New York. Tuesday should be more in line with seasonal averages, with an expected high of 88.

New York City is getting hammered by a heat wave and high humidity. Paul Martinka

“It’s going to be one of those weekends where you’re not going to want to go outside at all,” Tate said. “Your body will have to do some more work to keep itself regulated.”