NYC thieves steal Amazon van at knifepoint: cops

Ski mask-wearing thieves held an Amazon delivery worker at knifepoint and stole his van, taking it on a joyride before dumping it in Brooklyn this week, authorities said.

The 23-year-old worker was walking back to his van after dropping off a package at Avenue S and East 19th Street in Homecrest around 6 p.m. Monday when the duo displayed knives and hopped in the vehicle, cops said.

They drove off in the van, which also held the worker’s cellphone, police said.

The ski mask-wearing duo displayed knives and stole the Amazon van at Avenue S and East 19th Street, police said. Google Maps

The Amazon van was discovered unoccupied blocks from where it was stolen. Christopher Sadowski for NY Post

Cops later managed to locate the vehicle unoccupied at East 21st Street and Avenue S, but the suspects were nowhere to be found, authorities said.

It’s unclear whether the pair had stolen any packages from the vehicle.