NYC thieves steal $500K in jewelry in Queens heist: NYPD

Two thieves made off with $500,000 in jewelry after bursting into a Queens gem shop and beating an elderly employee Wednesday, cops said.

The men rushed into Diamond Collect near Prince Street and 39th Avenue in Downtown Flushing around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, the jewel thieves “punched, kicked and struck a 79-year-old female employee in the head with a handgun.”

Video of the robbery shows one of the men pushing past the woman as she flails at his feet.

His masked partner — with a reusable shopping bag in one hand — whips a gun out from his waistband as the elderly store worker raises her hand over her head in self-defense.

In another clip, the woman can be seen cowering on the floor as glass from a broken jewelry enclosure falls around her.

The two shoplifters removed about $500,000 worth of merchandise before fleeing on foot toward Prince Street.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.