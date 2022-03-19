NYC thieves captured on video taking bulletproof vests meant for Ukraine

Surveillance video shows hoodie-wearing thieves brazenly steal bulletproof vests meant for Ukraine, loading cardboard boxes into vans and driving off.

Two vans — one white and one black — pull up to the East Village building that houses the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America and the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, according to the video, shot Tuesday and obtained by The Post.

Men with masks and hoodies exit a white van around 10 p.m. and walk back and forth with the boxes from the building at 203 Second Ave. to the vehicle, the video showed. One box was so large it needed two people to carry it out.

Passersby were seen walking down the block without giving the thieves a second glance.

Another van pulled up about an hour later to ferry away more boxes.

The vests had been stored in a building hallway. The nonprofit organizations are collecting donations to aid the war effort in Ukraine.

The theft was discovered Wednesday morning and about 400 vests were taken, according to the NYPD.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office had donated used vests to help the Ukrainian groups but it wasn’t clear whether those were the vests taken.