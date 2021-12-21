NYC thief steals $5K from store and shoves worker: video

A thief swiped $5,000 from a Brooklyn shop and then shoved an employee to the ground when she chased him, new video shows.

The suspect was inside Zhenda Trading – a small store in the basement of a building on 56th Street near Ninth Avenue in Sunset Park – around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when he spotted a female worker counting money and putting it in a bag, cops said Tuesday.

Police are looking for this man in connection to a robbery of almost $5,000 from a Brooklyn store on December 16, 2021. NYPD

According to police, the man knocked down a female employee and dashed off with the stolen money. NYPD

When the woman let her guard down, he snatched the bag, holding $5,000, and ran off, according to cops and the footage.

The employee followed the thief out of the store – but he shoved her and kept running, the clip shows.

The stumbling victim got up and tried to continue the chase, but he got away.

Police say the attack and theft happened around 11:30 p.m. last week. NYPD

Cops continued to look for the suspect Tuesday.

The employee refused medical attention for pain to her leg.