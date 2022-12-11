NYC thief pushes elderly woman, steals purse in Queens garage

A heartless thief pushed an 85-year-old woman to the ground and snatched her purse inside a Queens parking garage Friday night, police said.

The callous crook crept into the Jackson Heights garage around 7 p.m. before sneaking up from behind on the elderly victim who was using a walker, according to the NYPD.

He then shoved her to the ground and swiped her handbag from inside the walker, cops said.

The incident happened around 7 pm on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Crime Stoppers

The man sprinted out of the 74th Street and 35 Avenue residential lot to the Roosevelt Avenue train station two blocks away, authorities said.

The woman suffered injuries on the right side of her body, but did not need to be treated at a hospital.

Police say the thief made off with her credit cards and personal ID.