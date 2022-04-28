NYC teens steal vape products, cash in caught-on-camera heist

Nine teenagers were caught on camera brazenly stealing $2,300 worth of vape products and a fistful of cash from a Brooklyn store earlier this month.

The throng of fearless crooks barged in and ransacked Newsstand Vape & Convenience on 9th Street in Park Slope on April 20, police said.

Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows four of the thieves walking right behind the counter to grab the vape products off the shelves.

The suspects can be seen stuffing the merchandise in their pockets in plain view of a helpless clerk.

Another angle of the shocking footage showed a different gaggle of five teens helping themselves to handfuls of vape products and candy from an aisle until they were chased away by an employee.

The felonious flash mob also stole $1,300 in cash from the register, police said.

The suspects, who remained in the wind early Thursday, are wanted for grand larceny.

Footage released by the NYPD shows the thieves stuffing merchandise in their pockets in plain view. DCPI

The group grabbed $1,300 in cash from the register. DCPI