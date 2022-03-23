NYC teens rob sleeping men on Queens train, cops say

A group of teens robbed two men as they snoozed on a Queens train early Wednesday, cops said.

The victims, 30 and 26 — who were traveling together — were sleeping on a southbound No. 7 train around 3:30 a.m. near Queensboro Plaza when four teens approached and put the older man in a headlock, police said.

They stole a cell phone and wallet from the older man, and sunglasses from the younger victim, cops said.

The suspects then bolted from the train, and have not been arrested.

No injuries were reported.