NYC teens arrested over caught-on-camera shooting outside NYPD precinct

Two teenagers were arrested after one of them was caught-on-camera brazenly opening fire outside a Brooklyn police precinct on Tuesday afternoon, police sources said.

Jermaine Jordan and Jeremiah Forde, both 19, were chasing a third person across from the 81st Precinct in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 1:30 p.m. when one of the teen’s allegedly pulled out a gun and began shooting at their target, the sources said.

Surveillance video posted to social media captured part of the broad-daylight mayhem that also took place a few doors away from Brooklyn Excelsior Charter School.

The video allegedly shows the teens walking in the street past several parked police cars before spotting their target running in the opposite direction. One of the suspect’s can be seen firing off several rounds.

Officers from the precinct caught up to the teens about a block away and hauled them back to the station house, sources said. A firearm was recovered, the sources added.

Jordan and Forde were hit with numerous charges, including attempted assault, attempted burglary, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

No one was reported injured as a result of the shooting, sources said.