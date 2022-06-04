NYC teens arrested in stabbing of man on Staten Island bus

A man was assaulted and stabbed by two teens during a brutal attack aboard an MTA bus on Staten Island, police said.

The victim, 41, was riding the bus around 10:15 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Manor Road and Victory Boulevard in the Castleton Corners section, when the attack unfolded, the NYPD said.

The man was stabbed in the shoulder and taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.

A 15-year-old and 14-year-old boy were arrested as suspects in the stabbing. Steve White

The duo is charged with gang assault, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Police recovered knives from both of the suspects, authorities said.

