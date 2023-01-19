NYC teens arrested in beating of boy, 16, over Air Jordans

Two teenagers were busted in a brutal beating that left a 16-year-old boy unconscious over a pair of Air Jordan sneakers in front of a Harlem McDonald’s earlier this month, cops said Thursday.

Dijon Sellers, 18, and a 14-year-old boy — whose name was not released because he is a minor – were charged with robbery and gang assault in connection to the heartless Jan. 7 mugging outside the fast food joint on Broadway near West 145th Street, police said.

The brutal mugging occurred outside the McDonald’s on Broadway near West 145th Street, cops said. Google Maps

Cops say a group of brutes walked up to the teen around 9:15 p.m. and began viciously punching and kicking the young victim until he was knocked out.

The attackers then snatched the Air Jordan sneakers the teen was wearing right off his feet, according to cops.

The suspects viciously pummeled the 16-year-old boy until he was knocked out. NYPD

The victim was rushed to Harlem Hospital in stable condition while the group scattered and fled.

Cops released surveillance images of the suspects last week.

The heartless muggers allegedly ripped the teen’s Air Jordans off his feet. NYPD

Sellers and the younger teen were arrested on a tip, cops said. Neither have prior arrests.

Authorities could not say how many other suspects, if any, were still being sought.