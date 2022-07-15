NYC teen stabbed during broad daylight Brooklyn fight: cops

A teen was stabbed during a broad-daylight fight in Brooklyn, cops said.

The 18-year-old victim was knifed in the stomach and arm on Washington Avenue near Fulton Street in Clinton Hill just before 10 a.m., authorities said.

He was involved in a dispute with a male suspect when he was attacked, police said.

Paul Martinka

Paul Martinka

Paul Martinka

Paul Martinka

Paul Martinka

Paul Martinka

Paul Martinka

He was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he is expected to survive, cops said.

The alleged stabber took off, cops said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he was known to the teen. The nature of the dispute was also not known.