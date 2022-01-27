NYC teen rapper charged with shooting NYPD cop getting out on bond

A 16-year-old, up-and-coming rapper charged with shooting an NYPD cop in the Bronx walked free on bond Thursday — and cops are fuming over it.

Camrin Williams, who is also known by the rap name C Blu, posted his $250,000 bond after being locked up at a Brooklyn juvenile facility on gun and assault charges in the shooting of a 27-year-old cop in Belmont.

“If anybody wants to know why we have a crisis of violence in this city, or why we’re about to bury two hero police officers, look no further than this disgraceful bail release,” NYPD Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said in a statement.

“This individual chose to carry illegal guns twice,” Lynch said. “He chose to fight with and shoot a New York City police officer. There’s no reason to believe he won’t do the exact same thing when he’s out on the street tonight.

“Shame on Judge Denis Boyle for allowing this to happen,” he said. “The people of the Bronx won’t be safe as long as he’s on the bench.”

Camrin Williams posted his $250,000 bond. Instagram/cblu_180

Boyle, a Bronx Supreme Court justice, has come under fire in the past amid claims that he’s overly lenient, particularly with young defendants.

In a statement Thursday, state court officials said that anger is misdirected.

“The ire that the PBA president is projecting on the judge, who is following the law, should be directed at the individuals who promulgate those laws,” Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the state Office of Court Administration, said in an email.

NYPD officer Kaseem Pennan was shot while Williams got into it with police. @NYPD48Pct

State lawmakers have also come under fire after passing prohibitive bail reform measures that bar judges from setting bail on misdemeanors and non-violent felonies.

Williams was eligible for bail in his case.

He walked out of the Crossroads Juvenile Center in Brooklyn shortly before 7 p.m. but declined to comment to a reporter from The Post.

Williams had previously been put on probation as a juvenile.

But in a statement, his attorney, Dawn Florio, said her client will focus on his music.

“Camrin has been released and will be back to his regular productive life of focusing on schoolwork and his music career,” Florio said.

Police said Williams was arrested after cops from the 48th Precinct responded to reports of an unruly crowd at Lorillard Place near East 187th Street on Jan. 18.

Williams refused to take his hands out of his pockets and got into a scuffle with cops.

During the struggle, a gun he was holding went off, with a single bullet striking and wounding NYPD officer Kaseem Pennant and hitting the teenager in the groin.

Williams already had a 2020 gun possession arrest on his record and was placed on probation as a juvenile in the case just one month earlier.

Bronx prosecutors asked that the teen be held without bail at his arrangement last week, but Boyle set bond at $250,000.

Wiliams, who was being held at the Crossroads Juvenile Center in Brooklyn, reportedly planned to use an advance on his contract with Interscope Records to post the $15,000 in cash needed to secure the bond.