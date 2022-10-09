NYC teen murder suspect Xavier Lowe arrested while jumping subway turnstile

A 17-year-old wanted for murder was arrested when authorities caught him trying to get through a Brooklyn subway turnstile without paying, sources said.

Bronx resident Xavier Lowe was wanted in connection with a Sept. 24 gunpoint robbery in the Bronx that turned deadly, according to sources.

The teenager, who has a lengthy rap sheet with 13 prior arrests, was allegedly one of several people involved in that incident.

Lowe was caught trying to illegally enter the Grant Avenue subway station on Friday at around 6:11 p.m. and cops slapped him with charges including murder, manslaughter and robbery.