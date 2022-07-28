NYC teen hit as gunman fires into A train in Rockaways

A gunman fired several shots into subway train in Queens, hitting a teenage straphanger in the leg, cops said Thursday.

The 18-year-old victim was on a southbound A train at the Beach 67th Street stop in the Rockaways at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when the shooter, clad all in black, fired from the platform, the NYPD said.

The teen was struck in the leg and got off the train at the next stop, cops said. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The 18-year-old victim was on a southbound A train at the Beach 67th Street stop when he was shot. Citizen App

It was not immediately clear what set off the gunshots, or if the teen was the intended target.

Little was known about the gunman, who immediately fled the Beach 67th Street station, other than he was wearing a black hoodie and black pants, according to the NYPD. There had been no arrests as of Thursday morning.